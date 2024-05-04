Amber Alert deactivated after Brighton kids safely located

UPDATE | 11:43 A.M. May 4 — An Amber Alert issued for three missing Brighton kids has been deactivated after the three were safely located, according to the Brighton Police Department. The kids were believed to have been taken by their non-custodial parent. No other details were released.

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police in Brighton issued an Amber Alert Saturday morning after three kids — ages 12, 10 and 6 — were taken by their non-custodial parent.

The kids were last seen in the Colorado Springs area, according to a bulletin from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations.

Authorities believe the three kids were taken by their non-custodial parent from the 1600 block of Jennifer Street in Brighton around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect and the three kids may be in a dark blue 2017 Audi A4 with Colorado license DDYF35. Authorities said the suspect may be traveling eastbound from the Colorado Springs area.

If seen, call 911 or Brighton police at 303-655-2300.