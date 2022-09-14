Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Brighton police investigating fatal crash at Bromley Lane, Prairie Center Parkway

Motorcycle crash fatal_Sept 14 2022_Brighton Police Department
Brighton Police Department
Motorcycle crash fatal_Sept 14 2022_Brighton Police Department
Posted at 3:14 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 17:14:38-04

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in Brighton.

On Wednesday just before 3 p.m., the Brighton Police Department tweeted that its officers were working at the scene of the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Bromley Lane and Prairie Center Parkway.

One person died, police said.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | September 14, 11am

The intersection is closed to traffic and won't likely reopen for two to three hours, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, drugs and alcohol do not seem to have been involved, police said.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360EMAILNL9-14.png

Sign up for in-depth, good news in your inbox each morning from Denver7