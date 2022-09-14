Brighton police investigating fatal crash at Bromley Lane, Prairie Center Parkway

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcyclist in Brighton.

On Wednesday just before 3 p.m., the Brighton Police Department tweeted that its officers were working at the scene of the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Bromley Lane and Prairie Center Parkway.

One person died, police said.

The intersection is closed to traffic and won't likely reopen for two to three hours, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, drugs and alcohol do not seem to have been involved, police said.