Brighton man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing 22-year-old

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 22-year-old accused of killing another man at a Brighton apartment complex on Friday night has been arrested.

On Friday around 10:20 p.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to an apartment along the 100 block of S. Miller Street. When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital, where he died, police said. He has not been identified.

Multiple people were outside of the apartment at the time and police said it appeared they were involved in some way.

Six people were detained for questioning following an investigation. Jemhari Anthony Lee, 22, of Aurora, was arrested on charges of first-degree murder. According to his arrest report, he also faces a felony charge for being a fugitive from justice, as he is wanted by another agency.

Brighton detectives said they believed the shooting was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the community.

The coroner's office will identify the victim and notify the next of kin.

Anybody with information about this shooting is asked to call the police department at 303-655-8740.