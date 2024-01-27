Brighton High School student arrested on Friday in connection with stabbing

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A student was arrested on Friday after a stabbing at Brighton High School, and officials say there is no ongoing threat.

The Brighton Police Department said after school security learned that a student had a significant injury to their leg, they notified a school resource officer. The student was then transported to a hospital.

The student's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

During the investigation, Brighton police arrested a juvenile — also a student — at the school. The student was processed and released with pending charges.

Brighton police identified that a knife was used in the stabbing. They are continuing to investigate the incident.

Police said there is no threat to the rest of the student body, the school or the public.

No other details were immediately available.

Anybody with information on this incident is asked to call the tip line at 303-655-8740 or submit a Safe2Tell report.