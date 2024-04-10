Brewing beer into business models: Companies make a very Colorado combination

DENVER — April 10 is a big beer day in Colorado. A record-setting number of breweries across the state will take part in "Colorado Pint Day," where $1 from every pint of beer sold goes to support the Colorado Brewers Guild, an organization that works to “promote, protect, and propel independent craft breweries in Colorado.”

You can learn more about the day, the breweries involved, this year’s artwork, and the Guild here.

Given the continued popularity of beer in the Centennial State, many local businesses have found ways to brew it into their business models.

Soaking it in

One business that has taken a traditional concept and given it a beer twist is the Oakwell Beer Spa in Denver.

“This is the best of both worlds,” said cofounder Damien Zouaoui.

The location on Downing Street in Denver combines a taproom with a relaxation room, complete with a soaking tub of hop and barley water, among other things.

“When you come to the spa, it is not your spa with well sounds, the sound of the ocean. It is a day spa with a twist. It's upbeat. It's fun. There's energy. There’s beer here,” Zouaoui said.

Zouaoiu and his co-owner, his wife Jessica French, chose Denver for this European-style spa knowing the town’s affinity for two of the things they provide.

“Definitely beer and wellness is the reason why we're here,” he said.

Oakwell has seen so much success in bookings, the owners are planning to open a second location in Highlands Ranch in the fall.

Stretching it out

Staying on the wellness front, Skylines Yoga is one of several companies bringing the yoga studio into local breweries.

“Breweries are actually the most fun, and draw the biggest crowds for special events,” said business cofounder Natalie Ault.

Skylines found they didn’t even need a brick and mortar studio when they were selling out taprooms for morning classes by combining two of Colorado’s top weekend interests.

“I think it's something people are already attracted to,” Ault said. “Either they are a craft beer lover, or they’re a yoga lover, and it kind of combines the two.”

Skylines also does private events and classes at other businesses like Little Man Ice Cream.

Going for a walk

A baseball game might be the best place for a beer and a hot dog, but if you are looking to combine beer and your dog, there’s also a place to do that. The Belleview Beer Garden in Greenwood Village opened up right next to the Belleview Station Dog Park.

“If you've got to go walk your dog, why not have some great selections of beers to take with you?” asked bartender Derek Laws.

The area around the outdoor bar is filled with picnic tables and umbrellas. Right next door is the long, gravel dog area, where beer is also welcome.

“Our liquor license runs the entire property, all the way down to the end. So you can order a beer here, take your dog out there, there's tables out there. People let their dogs run around in here,” Laws said. “I think it’s a genius concept."

The Belleview Beer Garden is open Friday afternoons, Saturdays, and Sundays.

