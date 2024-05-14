Breckenridge Ski Resort seeking public comment on proposed Peak 9 improvements

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Breckenridge Ski Resort is asking the public for their input as the resort aims to reduce congestion around Peak 9 and improve the experience on the mountain for beginners, among other proposed changes.

The White River National Forest is now seeking public comments on these changes to the Peak 9 area.

Under the Breckenridge Peak 9 Projects 2024 proposal, the ski resort would:



Install a gondola on Peak 9

Replace the existing double C-Chair lift with a high-speed six-person lift

Create a new learning area for beginners on the Frontier trail (including two short conveyors, a ski and ride school warming hut and restroom, and increased snow-making coverage)

Remove the A-Chair lift

The resort said this would "reduce congestion in the Peak 9 area, improve guest circulation on the mountain, provide better connectivity between Peak 8 and Peak 9, and improve the experience for beginners," according to a release from the White River National Forest office.

White River National Forest/U.S. Forest Service

All of the proposed changes are within Breckenridge Ski Resort's existing permitted area.

Comments are "most helpful" if they are submitted by June 13, the White River National Forest office said. Click here to request more information, comment on the project and subscribe to updates.

In addition, the resort will host a public open house about the proposal on May 22 from 4-6 p.m. at the Maggie in Breckenridge, located at 605 South Park Avenue.

