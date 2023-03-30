Breckenridge passes ordinance to reduce single-use plastics

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Breckenridge Town Council passed an ordinance on Tuesday to reduce single-use plastics in the mountain town.

The ordinance is a step toward the goals in the SustainableBreck Plan, which was passed and adopted in 2022. This long-range plan aims to support climate action, water conservation, mobility, clean energy and materials management, according to the town. You can read the full plan here.

In 2021, the Colorado General Assembly passed HB21-1162 — Management Of Plastic Products — to eliminate plastic bags and Styrofoam statewide in 2024. Breckenridge's ordinance will comply with the regulations outlined in that bill.

This new ordinance would require customers to opt-in to use single-use utensils and condiments at retail food establishments. It also raises the recycled carryout bag fee to 25 cents and requires carryout bags to be 100% recyclable. Those fees will be split: 60% of the collected fees will go to the town and 40% can be kept by the store for specific uses.

Restaurants' will no longer be able to use polystyrene containers starting Jan. 1, 2024. Other single-use plastic containers will be prohibited starting July 1, 2024. In addition, all businesses will be prohibited from selling single-use plastic water bottles smaller than one gallon beginning July 1, 2024.

Lastly, the ordinance bans the sale of all single-use plastic water bottles and service ware in any Breckenridge facility, park or permitted special event.

Town of Breckenridge staff will hold a business roundtable on April 11 from 9-10:30 a.m. so the community can learn more about the changes to expect. The public is also invited to voice their concerns about future plastic reduction at this meeting. An RSVP is required. Click here to register. Comments can also be submitted to sustainablebreck@townofbreckenridge.com.