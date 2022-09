DENVER — A 9-year-old who was missing from Denver was found safe.

The Denver Police Department said the boy was last seen around 7:40 a.m. Friday riding a gold scooter around E. Virginia Ave and S. Colorado Boulevard.

He is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 100 pounds and stands about 4 feet, 10 inches.

He was found around 1:15 p.m.