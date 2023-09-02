Boy, 6, attacked by two large dogs near Lakewood park

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering after he was attacked by two large dogs in Lakewood last month.

Diego Manuel Inungaray's family said the boy was attacked on Aug. 9 when he and his family were walking to a nearby park.

“It’s been very difficult," said Diego's mother, Perla Inungaray Anderson, in Spanish.

Anderson, who is from Mexico, said she and her two younger kids were in Lakewood visiting family at the time of the incident.

Anderson said Diego was bitten seven times in the face and once in the back. She was not at the scene at the time but rushed to his side as soon as soon as she got the call.

“He looked terrible. He was crying," she said.

Lakewood police said the dogs' owner was walking the two Alaskan Malamutes — 14 and 19 months old — on leashes when the owner lost control of the dogs, and the animals took off after the boy.

The owners were cited for possession of a dangerous animal and leash law violations. The two animals have since been euthanized.

Nearly a month after the attack, Diego still has some pain in his eye but his mother said he has made good progress in his healing journey.

“He has recovered a lot," she said.

The family is now having to stay in Colorado longer than expected to deal with court and Diego's medical needs.

They are unsure how long they'll have to stay and said they are dealing with unexpected financial obstacles.

Despite all of the unknowns, Anderson said it's her faith and her kids that are helping her push through.

A friend of the family has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to help them in their time of need.