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Box truck rollover prompts Kipling Street closure in Wheat Ridge, per police

No serious injuries; four people transported to hospital 'as a precaution'
wheat ridge rollover
Wheat Ridge Police
wheat ridge rollover
Posted

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Northbound lanes of Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge were closed after a box truck rolled over near I-70 Frontage Road South, Wheat Ridge Police reported around 7 p.m. Thursday.

No one was seriously injured, but four people were taken to the hospital "as a precaution," police said.

Police advised avoiding the area as they investigate.

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