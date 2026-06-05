Box truck rollover prompts Kipling Street closure in Wheat Ridge, per police

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Northbound lanes of Kipling Street in Wheat Ridge were closed after a box truck rolled over near I-70 Frontage Road South, Wheat Ridge Police reported around 7 p.m. Thursday.
No one was seriously injured, but four people were taken to the hospital "as a precaution," police said.
Police advised avoiding the area as they investigate.
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