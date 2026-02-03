Boulder’s Kimbal Musk — Elon’s brother — referenced more than 100 times in latest Epstein files release

BOULDER, Colo. — Kimbal Musk, brother of Elon Musk and Boulder resident, is referenced at least 140 times in emails exchanged between Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, according to a new batch of documents the Department of Justice released last week as part of the Epstein files investigation.

The emails range from exchanges between Kimbal Musk and disgraced financier Epstein scheduling party times and meeting dates to Kimbal Musk thanking Epstein and his associates for “connecting” him to a woman in 2012.

One of Epstein’s friends, Boris Nikolic, replied that Kimbal Musk “better be nice” to the woman because “Jeffrey goes crazy when someone mistreats his girls/friends.” Kimbal Musk replied that he had received the message “wide and clear” and included a winking emoji.

Kimbal Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kimbal Musk opened The Kitchen restaurant on Pearl Street in Boulder in 2004 along with chef Hugo Matheson. The restaurant now has locations in Denver, Chicago and Austin.

