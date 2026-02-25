Boulder's Age Well Centers help older adults find dignity, connection in aging

BOULDER, Colo. — For decades, Boulder's two Age Well Centers have been more than a place for arts and crafts. For many older adults, they're a lifeline to resources, a guide to aging and a welcoming space to be seen.

At the West Age Well Center, visitors find a hub buzzing with activity — from memoir writing and chair yoga to hands-on help with navigating benefits. The programming is designed to help older adults age with dignity, said Eden Bailey, division manager for the city's Older Adult Services.

Denver7 Chair yoga class at Boulder's West Age Well Center.

"There's ageism in health care. There's ageism in the workplace," Bailey said. "You're seen here. You walk in the door, you're the focus. If you're lucky, you get old — and we celebrate that."

Julie Pastorino has turned to the center's memoir writing class not only to reflect on her life, but also to cope with personal loss.

“I came here with a daughter, and my daughter has passed away,” she said. “So I had to find my little niche, and I had to find my way.”

Denver7 Boulder resident Julie Pastorino found community and connection at the West Age Well Center.

Pastorino said writing has helped her connect with peers. "There's a feeling of other people acknowledging you, and also a camaraderie," she said.

The city rebranded its senior centers in 2020 after research showed the term "senior" carried negative stereotypes. The new name, Age Well Center, is part of combating those perceptions and reframing aging as a positive, supported stage of life.

Staff also help hundreds of clients each year with practical needs such as SNAP and Medicaid applications, said Emma Gooding-Lord, a senior case manager. Many older adults struggle with online-only processes, she said, and appreciate speaking face-to-face with someone who can guide them through forms or renewals.

Robin Collins, who teaches memoir writing, said creative classes restore a sense of identity and agency. “Memoir and dance and art bring to people the chance to be known,” she said. “It’s very therapeutic — just to know that what you went through is valid.”

Both Age Well facilities keep costs low or free so that anyone can participate, regardless of income. Spring registration begins March 3.

“You have to be motivated,” Pastorino said. "Coming here, there is a connection."

For more information on Boulder's Age Well Centers and to register for spring classes, visit the City of Boulder's website.