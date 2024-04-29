Boulder trail will close this week for construction of bridge to new 3.5-mile trail to Left Hand Canyon

BOULDER, Colo. — A new 3.5-mile trail connecting Boulder and Left Hand Canyon is expected to open to the public this summer, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) said.

This week, OSMP aims to close the Foothills North Trailhead and the northern section of Foothills North Trail to install a bridge for the new trail, which is called the North Sky Trail. The closure will begin as early as Wednesday, and will last about one week. If the weather allows, OSMP will use a helicopter for about one hour on Thursday to haul the materials needed to build the 50-foot-long steel bridge.

A second bridge farther north on the trail is also planned.

Boulder County Open Space and Mountain Parks

The North Sky Trail will connect the Foothills Trail in north Boulder to the Joder Ranch Trail, located just north of Neva Road on U.S. Highway 36.

The northern end of this new trail will connect slightly west of the trailhead for Joder Ranch, which has a single trail that arches west for about two miles along rolling grasslands and into forested foothill communities. It ends near Lefthand Canyon Drive.

Boulder County Open Space and Mountain Parks

OSMP said the North Sky Trail will not only improve connectivity, but will also reduce the number of undesignated trails, improve trail sustainability and protect natural resources. It will follow sections of the existing railroad grade that was constructed in the 1880s, which is currently an undesignated trail, OSMP said.

Construction of the North Sky Trail began in June 2023 and is expected to wrap up in mid-July 2024. Once complete, it will open a pathway between Boulder and Left Hand Canyon for hikers, bicyclists and equestrians. Visitors must remain on the trail to protect rare plants and habitats. Dogs are welcome on the new trail between Aug. 1 and April 30, but are prohibited from May 1 to July 31 to protect nesting birds.

Volunteers who want to help complete construction of the trail are welcome to come out on June 1 for OSMP's National Trails Day Volunteer project. Sign up here.

Read the North Trail Study Area Plan PDF here.

