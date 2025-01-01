Boulder toy store loses thousands of dollars in stolen Jellycat plushies

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder toy store is losing thousands of dollars to shoplifters targeting one of the hottest toys for kids and collectors, Jellycat plushies.

"Oh my gosh, we love Jellycats," said Lorraine Mamolen, who collects the plushies with her young son. "They're just good stuffies. They're so soft and well made."

The company prices larger plush toys at up to $65 and smaller keychain toys around $25, but they still fly off the shelves.

Lately, at Granrabbit's Toy Shoppe, the shelves have been empty for all the wrong reasons.

"We've had homeless people walk in the back door, walk all the way up to the front, scoop up an armful of plush, and walk out the front door," said Lynn Milot, owner of the store that's been a Boulder staple since 1977.

Re-sold Jellycat plushies can be found for more than $100 each online.

While Milot has seen instances of adults stealing from the store, the store has seen theft among kids aged 12-16 as a growing issue.

"I think about the teenagers, who seem to be a big part of the problem," said Milot.

In the most recent case, last weekend, a pair of teen girls were able to make off with handfuls of Jellycat plushies, including two rare ones.

The total stolen this year is now in the thousands of dollars.

"I'll be happy if it's just $5,000. I won't be surprised if it's $10,000 or $20,000," she said. The final inventory count happens in January.

The store has made a tough decision. Children under 16 years old are not allowed in the store without adult supervision.

"It's really difficult," said Milot. You're angry, and you feel violated, but you have to wonder, what has gone wrong? You know, what has systemically gone wrong?"

On Tuesday, staff started removing the toys from their window display, a spot typically meant for the most popular item to bring foot traffic inside. Instead, the Jellycat display is now right by the register. Even then, on Tuesday morning, a woman quickly got away with keychain plushies.

She knows it will be hard to track down all the thieves and stolen merchandise, but she hopes this will encourage parents to have conversations with their kids about what it means to be honest.

"Having people trust you is something nobody can take away from you, but you can throw it away, you can destroy that, and that will follow you your whole life," Milot reflects. "Even though you haven't learned that yet, you can learn that."