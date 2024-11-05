Boulder takes center stage in locally shot thriller 'Elevation'

BOULDER, Colo. — As people take Highway 36 into Boulder, they are embraced by the glorious view of the Rocky Mountains and the famous Flatirons. These awe-striking views and the high elevation of the Rockies made for the perfect place for Director George Nolfi’s new film "Elevation," starring Anthony Mackie and Morena Baccarin.

“We shot basically the whole thing here, all exteriors were pretty much shot here, in and around Denver and Boulder," Nolfi told Denver7.

Nolfi explained that "Elevation" is a post-apocalyptic story in the Rocky Mountains, where a single father and two women venture from the safety of their homes to face monstrous creatures and save the life of a young boy.

“(The) story is that three years ago, humanity was wiped out and the people who survived all managed to get above 8,000 feet, and for some reason, the calamity affected the people below 8,000 feet,” Nolfi said.

"Elevation" is set to be released on Nov. 8, but Nolfi and Vertical, an independent film distributor, are showing multiple early premiers in Boulder and Denver on Monday.

“I thought it was important for me to come back to Boulder or Denver," Nolfi said. "We are actually doing three screenings here. We are doing a cast and crew. We screened for the CU Buffaloes football team today and Coach Prime in the morning and then the Denver Film Festival reached out to us as well."

Watch our full interview with Director Nolfi in the video below.

Elevation is just one of numerous Colorado-focused or -made movies being showing at the Denver Film Festival. You can find movies listings here.

Mackie joined Nolfi for the cast and crew showing at the Cinemark Century Boulder on Monday, where he thanked those in attendance and said he hoped they enjoy the movie.

“Now it's just about, in an environment where there is so much else going on in the news and everything else — getting people to come out and turn their brains off and watch a fun movie with beautiful scenery,” Nolfi said.