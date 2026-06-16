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Boulder Public Library evacuated after report of 'suspicious package'

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The Boulder Public Library was evacuated Monday after a report of a "suspicious package," Boulder police said.

Police said a little after 5 p.m. the library was closed and evacuated "to err on the side of safety for our community."

Boulder police and fire were on scene and said the bomb squad would likely take "a few hours" to check and clear the area.

This is a developing story that may be updated.

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