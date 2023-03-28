Boulder police take armed, barricaded person into custody

BOULDER, Colo. — Police worked to take an armed person into custody after he barricaded himself inside a North Boulder home overnight.

The Boulder Police Department tweeted just after midnight that its officers were working on an investigation involving a barricaded and armed person inside a home near 17th Street and Yarmouth Avenue in North Boulder.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody around 8:20 a.m. without injury. He was taken to the local jail on multiple felony charges, police said.

A shelter-in-place order was in place for nearby residents from midnight until 8:30 a.m. The below image shows the parameters for this alert.

Boulder Police Department

Police asked the public to avoid the area while they worked to contact the suspect.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.