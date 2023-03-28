Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Boulder police take armed, barricaded person into custody

The person was taken to the jail on multiple felony charges
Boulder police began working around midnight into Tuesday morning to contact an armed and barricaded person in North Boulder.
Boulder police barricaded, armed person_march 28 2023
Posted at 7:01 AM, Mar 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-28 10:32:53-04

BOULDER, Colo. — Police worked to take an armed person into custody after he barricaded himself inside a North Boulder home overnight.

The Boulder Police Department tweeted just after midnight that its officers were working on an investigation involving a barricaded and armed person inside a home near 17th Street and Yarmouth Avenue in North Boulder.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody around 8:20 a.m. without injury. He was taken to the local jail on multiple felony charges, police said.

A shelter-in-place order was in place for nearby residents from midnight until 8:30 a.m. The below image shows the parameters for this alert.

north boulder barricade march 28 2023

Police asked the public to avoid the area while they worked to contact the suspect.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
meet the candidates.png

Politics

Get to know the 17 people who are vying to be Denver’s next mayor. Click here