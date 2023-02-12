Boulder police suspect driver of Porsche SUV was impaired and texting before plowing into home

DENVER — There were no serious injuries after a driver of a Porsche SUV crashed into a Boulder home early Saturday morning.

The home was significantly damaged, and the driver was booked into jail following what police suspect was an impaired and distracted driving-related crash.

The crash occurred just after midnight Saturday in the 3500 block of 4th Street in North Boulder, according to the Boulder Police Department.

Police and first responders arrived to find the 42-year-old male driver still inside the flipped upside-down SUV, which was partially inside the home.

Boulder PD

After the driver was medically checked out, police took him to the Boulder County jail on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, careless driving and texting while driving.

Police have not released the driver’s name.

Fire crews worked to shore up the house, which sustained significant damage. It's unclear if anyone was home at the time of the crash.

The Boulder Police Department is reminding drivers to celebrate Sunday’s big game responsibly.