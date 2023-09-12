Boulder police seeking witnesses of crash that injured 2 pedestrians

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are looking for any witnesses of a crash early Saturday morning that left two pedestrians with serious injuries.

Officers in Boulder Police Department's traffic unit said around 12:36 a.m. Saturday, police responded to Broadway and Regent Drive (20th Street) — just south of the University of Colorado Boulder — for a report of a hit-and-run crash. Two victims, an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Both are now stable.

Based on police's investigation, they believe a man driving a 2014 gray Ford Focus made a U-turn on Broadway, jumped the curb and struck the two people.

The driver, identified as Jordan Michael Hemstreet, 24, was located and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, vehicular assault (reckless), driving a vehicle on a suspended license and no proof of insurance, police said.

In addition, police are investigating if Hemstreet was involved in a crash around 10:50 p.m. on Sept. 8 around 15th Street and Cascade Avenue, where multiple parked cars were damaged.

Anybody who saw either of these crashes is asked to call Boulder Officer Kaufman at 720-291-2768 or KaufmanD@bouldercolorado.gov reference case 23-09015.