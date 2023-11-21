Boulder police seeking suspects accused of stealing 2 Rolex watches, valued at $42,000

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are seeking two women accused of stealing two Rolex watches, which were valued at a total of $42,000, from a store on Pearl Street.

Detectives with the Boulder Police Department said that on Nov. 11 around 1 p.m., the women entered a jewelry store on Pearl Street and asked to look at some watches. They managed to distract the sales associate and took the watches before walking out. Police said they were last seen getting into a car, which an unknown man was driving.

Boulder Police Department

A store employee identified the watches as a Rolex 18K yellow gold Oyster Quartz President watch valued at $30,000 and a Rolex two-tone Oyster Quartz watch valued at $12,000.

The suspects were described as women in their 50s who have brown hair and brown eyes. Based on the language they were speaking, police believe they might be Middle Eastern.

Anyone with any information about the identity of these women or this crime should contact Det. Xu at XuZ@bouldercolorado.gov or 303-441-3564 and reference case 23-11505.

No other details were available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | November 21, 11am