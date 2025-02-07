Boulder police seeking dog owner whose off-leash dog killed toy poodle on Sunday

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are searching for a dog owner whose off-leash dog attacked and ultimately killed an older toy poodle on a Boulder pathway on Feb. 2.

According to the Boulder Police Department, around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, a man was walking his 15-year-old toy poodle along the Goose Creek Trail. When he reached a section of the trail behind Unity Church, which is at the intersection of Folsom Street and Edgewood Drive, an off-leash dog attacked the toy poodle, Boulder police said.

Google Maps

The off-leash dog was described as a large, tan poodle-type dog. The suspect dog owner grabbed his dog and ran away with it.

The toy poodle was seriously injured and died the following day, police said.

Submitted to Boulder Police Department

Limited information is available about the suspect dog owner. Police said he has only been identified as a middle-aged white man with long dirty blonde hair.

Anybody with information about this incident, or the suspect, is asked to contact the police department's animal protection unit at 303-441-1874.

In certain circumstances, Boulder allows dogs to be off leash within Open Space and Mountain Parks areas, as long as they are under voice and sight control. The Goose Creek Trail area is not on OSMP land, meaning all dogs along the pathway must be leashed.