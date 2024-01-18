Boulder police seek man accused of stealing EMT's backpack from ambulance

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing the personal belongings of an EMT from an ambulance.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect on social media.Boulder police said the man allegedly stole the EMT’s personal backpack from the ambulance between January 15 and 16 in the 3800 block of Pearl Street.

The EMT’s credit cards were used at several locations, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boulder Police Officer Anton Verdine at VerdineA@bouldercolorado.gov.

Sometimes between Monday night and Tuesday morning, an unknown person(s) entered an ambulance in the 3800 block of Pearl Street and stole… pic.twitter.com/AL9Agq7H1W — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) January 18, 2024