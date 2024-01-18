Watch Now
Boulder police seek man accused of stealing EMT's backpack from ambulance

The EMT’s credit cards were used at several locations, said police.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Jan 18, 2024
BOULDER, Colo. — Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing the personal belongings of an EMT from an ambulance.

Investigators released a photo of the suspect on social media.Boulder police said the man allegedly stole the EMT’s personal backpack from the ambulance between January 15 and 16 in the 3800 block of Pearl Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boulder Police Officer Anton Verdine at VerdineA@bouldercolorado.gov.

