Boulder police searching for aggravated robbery suspect

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on store employees during a robbery on Thursday evening.

The Boulder Police Department said its officers responded to McGuckin Hardware, located at 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, around 6 p.m. on Thursday. They learned from the employees that a suspect had been concealing items before walking past the registers without paying for them. When the employees confronted the man, he pulled out a gun and the employees backed away, police said.

Boulder Police Department

The suspect walked out of the store.

He is described as a white man standing about 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing all black clothes, including a baseball hat and backpack.

The responding officers searched the area after the aggravated robbery, but did not locate the suspect.

Anybody with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Boulder police tipline at 303-441-1974 regarding case 25-10738. If you see him, call 911 and do not approach him, police say.

No other details were available.