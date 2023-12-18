Watch Now
Boulder police involved in shooting near North Boulder Rec Center Sunday evening

The Boulder Police Department will hold a press conference about this shooting at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
The Boulder Police Department is continuing to investigate a shooting involving its officers near the North Boulder Rec Center from Sunday night.
Boulder Police Department OIS Dec 17 2023
Posted at 10:45 AM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 12:48:38-05

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police were involved in a shooting near the North Boulder Rec Center on Sunday night, though few details are available as the investigation continues.

Limited information was available on Monday morning, but the Boulder Police Department said the shooting happened near the rec center, which is located at 3170 Broadway.

Police said at the time that there was no threat to public safety and no officers had been injured.

On Sunday evening, police would not confirm if anybody was injured or if an officer fired a weapon. They said they want to take their time with the investigation before releasing any information to the public to ensure it is accurate.

The department said it expects to share more information at a 12:30 p.m. press conference on Monday. This story will be updated with those details.

No other details were available as of Monday at 10:30 a.m.

