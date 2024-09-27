Boulder police investigating fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Friday morning

BOULDER, Colo. — The area around northbound Broadway at Ash Avenue in Boulder is closed due to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The Boulder Police Department said on social media shortly after 6 a.m. Friday that it was investigating the crash.



The northbound lanes of Broadway are closed at Ash Avenue for the investigation. The public is asked to avoid the area.

An ambulance was parked at the intersection of Broadway and Rayleigh Road, just down the road at the entrance to the NOAA facility.

No other details on the crash were immediately available.