Boulder police investigating attempted sexual assault on pathway on Broadway near Baseline

Posted at 7:30 AM, Jul 05, 2024

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman bit and used pepper spray on a suspect who allegedly tried to sexually assault her in a tunnel in Boulder on Thursday evening. Police are now searching for the suspect.

The Boulder Police Department said a woman was walking on Broadway near Baseline Road around 6 p.m. Thursday when a man grabbed her and pulled her into a walking path tunnel, where he tried to sexually assault her. Police said the woman used pepper spray on him, bit his hand and was able to escape.

She ran to a nearby fire station to call for help.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s with long, shaggy hair. He was between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8 and had an average build, police said.

The woman said he was wearing blue and gray clothing. She said he might have an injury on his hand and may be bleeding from her bite.

Anybody with information is asked to call 303-441-3333. No other details were immediately available.

