Boulder police ID driver accused of hit-and-run that left 14-year-old boy seriously injured

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder police have identified a driver accused of hitting a 14-year-old boy outside a high school and fleeing the scene.

Around 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Boulder Police Department responded to Fairview High School after receiving a report of a hit-and-run crash.

When officers arrived, they learned that a 14-year-old boy — a student at the school — was hit by a driver on the road in front of the school. The driver fled the scene, police said.

No information was immediately available on the driver, but witnesses said the car was a dark SUV.

Based on the initial investigation, police determined that the student had been riding an electric mini bike through a grassy area and pulled out between two parked cars just before the driver hit him.

The boy was seriously injured and transported to a hospital.

Around 11 a.m. Thursday, the department said it had identified and was in contact with the driver.

No other details were available as of 2 p.m. Thursday.

Anybody with information on this crash is asked to contact Accident Report Specialist Fischer at 303-503-0406 or Boulder Police Dispatch at 303-441-3333.