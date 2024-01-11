Boulder police chief stepping down for federal job

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold announced Wednesday that she will leave the department after accepting a position with the US Department of Justice.

Herold’s last day as Boulder’s top cop will be on Jan. 22. She will then transition to her new role with the DOJ as part of the Law Enforcement Knowledge Lab.

As part of the Law Enforcement Knowledge Lab, Herold said she will help improve policing practices across the country.

Herold has been in law enforcement for more than 30 years and was Boulder’s first female police chief when she joined the department in 2020.

She led the agency during one of the most challenging times in policing history, including the 2021 mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers.

"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the Boulder community and the outstanding professionals who serve within the Boulder Police Department,” Herold said in a news release. “I will always carry with me the sacrifice and brave response to the King Soopers mass casualty event on March 20, 2021. I am humbled by the opportunity to serve my profession at a national level and continue to promote the importance of fair and effective policing.”

Stephen Redfearn, who currently serves as deputy chief of operations, has been appointed interim police chief after Herold’s departure.