Boulder landlord succeeds in evicting Twitter over unpaid rent

Posted at 4:08 PM, Jun 14, 2023
A Boulder landlord succeeded in obtaining an order to evict Twitter over unpaid rent, according to recent court documents.

A judge for Boulder County’s district court permitted law enforcement to evict the tenant on May 31, directing the tech giant to evacuate its suites at 3401 Bluff St. in Boulder and return them to the owner and landlord, Lot 2 SBO LLC.

On May 12, Lot 2 SBO — a Delaware limited liability company related to Chicago’s The John Buck Company — filed a complaint against Twitter, alleging unpaid rent.

Twitter and the landlord signed a lease for four building suites in February 2020, but the corporation failed to pay its rent, according to court documents.

The landlord issued a default notice to Twitter, which went ignored. Through the end of March, Lot 2 SBO instead used a letter of credit deposited by Twitter for $968,000 to pay the rent, “which serves as security for Tenant’s performance under the Lease.”

