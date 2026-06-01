Boulder Jewish Festival returns to Pearl Street one year after attack with heightened security

BOULDER, Colo. — Heightened security will be in place at this weekend's Boulder Jewish Festival as the community marks one year since the deadly attack on Pearl Street Mall.

The event, held in the heart of Boulder, will honor victims and celebrate Jewish culture, connection, and resilience. Organizers said returning to Pearl Street is "both difficult and deeply meaningful" for the community.

In a May press conference, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn pledged a robust security presence, including visible patrols and behind-the-scenes measures.

"You're going to see a lot more officers," Redfearn said during a recent press conference. "You're going to see a lot of things we wouldn't normally want to see — snipers on roofs. We are going to absolutely ensure that people have the right to come together, grieve, and enjoy a festival. We will have added security presence, some you will see, some you won't."

Festival organizers are coordinating with Boulder police, the FBI and other national agencies. The Boulder Jewish Festival website notes that measure are proactive and precautionary, and urges attendees to report anything concerning.

In that same May press conference, Susan Rona, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Mountain States, said the current climate requires more protective measures.

"...we need heightened levels of security in this moment to feel free to worship and to gather," Rona said.

The ADL underscored the importance of confronting antisemitism and hate with "courage, unity, and resolve: in a statement.

According to the Anti-Defamation League's 2025 audit, in the United States, antisemitic incidents of harassment and vandalism fell in 2025 from record highs in 2023 and 2024. However, physical assaults were higher than ever recorded. 2025 was the third-highest year on record for antisemitic incidents since the ADL starting tracking them in 1979.

This weekend, the Boulder Jewish Festival will begin with a commemoration ceremony.

For more information on security guidelines and event details, attendees can visit the Boulder Jewish Festival website.

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