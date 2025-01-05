Boulder fire displaces 7 CU students, shuts down popular sub shop

BOULDER, Colo. — An overnight fire in Boulder Sunday displaced seven University of Colorado Boulder students and shut down a popular sub shop.

Boulder Fire Department firefighters responded to 1215 13th Street around 3 a.m. on a report of a structure fire.

The building has 17 units for CU students, but only three were occupied. However, no one was inside at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Crews were able to extinguish the flames about an hour later. The extent of damage is unknown.

The fire department said seven students were displaced as a result of the fire, and the first-floor sub shop, Half Fast Subs, announced on social media that it would be closed indefinitely.

The fire department said the Red Cross is working to provide resources for the displaced students.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Half Fast Sub employees during the shutdown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.