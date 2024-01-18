Boulder driver faces child abuse charges after crash

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder driver is facing several charges, including child abuse, after a crash Tuesday evening.
The driver of a Lexus SUV was involved in a crash with their 4-year-old child in the back, according to Boulder police. No injuries were reported.
The SUV was positioned along a retaining wall when crews arrived. It happened in a parking lot near 30th Street and Valmont Road.
Boulder police on Wednesday released body-worn footage of the incident.
The driver was charged with careless driving, reckless endangerment and child abuse due to the circumstances.
Officers are investigating the possibility that the driver had a medical event.
