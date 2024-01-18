Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Boulder driver faces child abuse charges after crash

A Boulder driver is facing several charges, including child abuse, after a crash Tuesday evening, according to the Boulder Police Department.
crash.png
Posted at 5:50 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 19:53:01-05

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder driver is facing several charges, including child abuse, after a crash Tuesday evening.

The driver of a Lexus SUV was involved in a crash with their 4-year-old child in the back, according to Boulder police. No injuries were reported.

The SUV was positioned along a retaining wall when crews arrived. It happened in a parking lot near 30th Street and Valmont Road.

Boulder police on Wednesday released body-worn footage of the incident.

The driver was charged with careless driving, reckless endangerment and child abuse due to the circumstances.

Officers are investigating the possibility that the driver had a medical event.

Boulder driver faces child abuse charges after crash

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IMG_0608.jpg

Click here to see amazing photos and videos from our archives