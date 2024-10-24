Boulder County jury indicts man who allegedly distributed psilocybin to at least 20 minors

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County grand jury indicted a man who allegedly distributed psilocybin to at least 20 minors, including a 15-year-old boy who fell to his death after reportedly ingesting it.

Benjamin Harmon faces 40 counts, including 21 drug felonies for distributing psilocybin (mushrooms) to minors, sexual assault on a child using force, sexual exploitation of a child and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, an investigation began on June 20 after a 15-year-old boy fell from a crane at a construction site on University of Colorado property and died.

Investigators learned that the boy ingested psilocybin before his death, which was allegedly given to him by Harmon. Using the boy's phone, investigators set up an additional meeting with Harmon, who reportedly showed up to sell to the boy but was instead met by law enforcement.

Harmon was initially arrested for distribution of a controlled substance to a minor and attempted distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.

According to the district attorney's office, investigators accessed Harmon's social media and bank account records and learned he had reportedly distributed drugs to at least 19 other minors. Harmon allegedly sexually assaulted one of those minors at gunpoint and reportedly obtained child sexual abuse material (CSAM) from another.

“The loved ones of the 15-year-old boy who was killed continue to suffer from a terrible and tragic loss. The extensive investigation into his death has led the CU Police Department, Drug Task Force, and DA team to identify other kids being harmed and exploited through drug distribution conducted over a social media app. We are strongly committed to securing the right outcome in this case," Boulder County DA Michael Dougherty said in a statement.

All of the minors are high school students in Boulder County, and their parents have been notified, according to the DA's office. However, investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about Harmon is asked to call CUPD's non-emergency line at 303-492-6666 and reference case number 2024-1101.