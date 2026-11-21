BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder County judge has refused to throw out a class action lawsuit challenging the Boulder Police Department’s use of Flock license plate cameras, ruling the plaintiffs have plausibly alleged the system violates the Colorado Constitution’s protection against unreasonable searches.

District Court Judge Michael Kotlarczyk issued the order Nov. 18. He wrote that the order does not decide whether the department’s use of Flock actually violates the Constitution, and that the plaintiffs will have to present evidence as the case moves forward.

Boulder Boulder lawsuit targets Flock camera surveillance Claire Lavezzorio

What the lawsuit alleges

The plaintiffs, William Freeman and Gwen Steel, sued on behalf of themselves and others in a similar situation. They are suing Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn and Dawn VanAckeren, the department’s records and information services supervisor.

According to the order, the department contracts with Flock to operate cameras that photograph every vehicle, including bicycles, passing 31 monitored intersections. Flock stores the images for 30 days. The plaintiffs allege any officer can search them without a warrant, probable cause or supervisory approval.

The plaintiffs also allege Flock’s artificial intelligence tools go beyond reading plates. They say a feature called Vehicle Journey Map lets officers see everywhere a vehicle has been photographed over a chosen period, creating a near-complete record of a person’s movements.

Freeman passes five Flock cameras on his commute and has been captured hundreds of times in two years, the order says. Steel is captured on her commute four days a week, while running errands, on her way to gatherings at the Islamic Center in Boulder and on her way to protests.

The city’s arguments and the judge’s ruling

The city argued the cameras alone do not constitute a government search, because police don’t access the images until they query the database. It also argued people have no reasonable expectation of privacy on public roads, and that state law requires license plates to be displayed.

The judge disagreed on the first point. He wrote that Boulder contracted with Flock to operate the cameras and store the data, and that the government cannot avoid its constitutional obligations by contracting them to a third party.

On the second point, he called the public nature of the roads the city’s best argument for dismissal. He wrote that if the plaintiffs focused only on the license plate cameras, that argument might be enough. But he said the plaintiffs allege far more, and that the system as described could produce a detailed record of a person’s movements, which was enough at this stage.

The records request

The order also allows a second claim to move forward. Freeman asked the department on Dec. 23, 2025, for images of his own vehicle captured by Flock. The department said running the search would violate its policy and contractual obligations. VanAckeren later said the city did not possess responsive documents because it would need to run a search to produce them.

The judge ruled that searching a database for existing records is not creating a new record, and that Boulder cannot use its contract with Flock to avoid its obligations under the Colorado Criminal Justice Records Act.

Reaction

Andy McNulty, a civil rights attorney with Newman|McNulty who represents the plaintiffs, said the case challenges the way Flock captures drivers’ movements and stores them in a database police can search without a warrant.

“You can’t capture everyone’s every movement unless you get a warrant,” McNulty said.

McNulty said the case will now move toward a jury trial, which he hopes will happen next year. He said he hopes other municipalities will stop using Flock.

In a statement, the city of Boulder said it can’t comment on ongoing litigation. The city said it looks forward to sharing its perspective and legal arguments in upcoming court filings and hearings.

The ruling does not decide whether Boulder’s use of Flock is unconstitutional.