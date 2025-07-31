Boulder County first responders rescue fallen climber at Eldorado Canyon State Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A climber was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they fell while climbing in Eldorado Canyon State Park Wednesday morning.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the Boulder County Communications Center received a call about a fallen climber near the climbing area of the Red Garden Wall and Yellow Spur around 8:30 a.m.

The 911 caller said they heard "what sounded to be a person in pain." They then found the climber and called for help.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

A technical rescue team was deployed to the scene. According to BCSO, the climber was carried down to the scree field, and then rescuers used a rope system to transport the climber over the South Boulder Creek to an awaiting ambulance.

The sheriff's office said the climber was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The rescue operation took roughly three hours and involved personnel from BCSO, Mountain View Fire Rescue and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.