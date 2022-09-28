Boulder County deputies searching for fugitive who ran out of jail courtroom after court appearance

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a fugitive who ran out of the Boulder County Jail Courtroom after his court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Cody Coon, 30, arrived at and entered the Boulder County Jail Courtroom, located at 3200 Airport Road in Boulder.

When the judge remanded Coon into custody, he exited the courtroom and ran out the front jail entrance, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies chased Coon for a "short distance," but did not catch him. A witness told authorities they saw a man who fit Cody's description riding away on a bicycle.

Just after 3 p.m., a deputy spotted Coon riding a bicycle in the area of Canyon Boulevard and 14th Street in Boulder. Deputies and Boulder police officers searched for Coon but could not find him.

Coon is still at large and is believed to be in the Boulder area, according to the sheriff's office. He has several active felony arrest warrants, which include charges of resisting arrest, second-degree assault on a peace officer, retaliation against a witness/victim and eluding police.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The sheriff's office said there is no current risk to the general public.

Anyone with information on Coon's whereabouts is asked to call the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Communication Center at 303-441-4444.