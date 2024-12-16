Boulder County deputies investigating suspicious death near Jamestown

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman's death near Jamestown "appears suspicious," the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday afternoon.

Around 9 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with Boulder County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing person and responded to the 200 block of Ridge Road in the Bar-K Ranch community, which is about a 15-minute drive west of Jamestown.

Google Maps

During the investigation, the deputies found a deceased 49-year-old woman, the sheriff's office said Sunday.

The office added that the "circumstances surrounding the death appear suspicious," however "there is no ongoing threat to the public."

Deputies have spoken with two people who knew the woman, but no other details about this were available.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | December 15, 5pm

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will confirm the woman's identity, and determine her cause and manner of death.

This remains an active investigation. Anybody with information is asked to call the sheriff's office's non-emergency number at 303-441-4444.