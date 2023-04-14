Boulder County authorities investigating possible arson cases in Superior

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is investigating possible arson after two small grass fires broke out just west of Superior.

The first fire was reported on April 8 and the second was on April 11, both around the 7200 block of Coal Creek Drive.

The sheriff's office said they started very close to each other and the circumstances were similar and suspicious.

There is an ongoing investigation into these incidents.

The sheriff's office is working with Mountain View Fire Rescue to investigate the cause and origin.

If you have information on these fires, contact Det. Eric Robinson at erobinson@bouldercounty.org or 303-441-4822, or email the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office at BCSOTips@bouldercounty.org.

Anybody who sees suspicious activity should call 911.