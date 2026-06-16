Boulder cop faces domestic violence, official misconduct charges, city says

A Boulder police officer has been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, the City of Boulder announced Monday.

The officer, Matthew Herkalo, 24, faces misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and official misconduct, according to a release from the city. He is currently on paid administrative leave, per department policy, the release said.

According to the city, Erie police had been investigating the alleged off-duty incidents, and Herkalo "turned himself in" and was arrested by Erie police Monday. Denver7 has requested additional information.

Records show he was booked into the Boulder County Jail on Monday evening.

Herkalo has been an officer with Boulder PD since July 2024, according to the city.

This is a developing story that may be updated.