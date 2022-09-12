Boulder city employee arrested on embezzlement charge

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder city employee has been arrested on a charge of embezzlement of public property, the police department announced Monday afternoon.

The Boulder Police Department said on Aug. 17, a person reported that an employee with Boulder's Transportation & Mobility Department had been using a city credit card to buy equipment for his own use.

Following an investigation, detectives issued an arrest warrant for Trent Fallica, 57, on one count of embezzlement of public property, according to police. Fallica was a traffic signal maintenance supervisor and had worked for the city in various positions for almost 20 years.

He was placed on administrative leave, but resigned, police said.

Fallica turned himself into the Boulder County Jail on Sunday.

“Clearly, this employee is entitled to all the rights afforded by our legal system; however, these allegations are extremely troubling,” said City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde. “One of our core values is integrity. All city employees, and especially those who have access to resources, have a responsibility to be good stewards both of taxpayer dollars and our community’s trust. As soon as we became aware of this possible violation, we referred the case to police for a thorough investigation.”

No other details were available as of Monday afternoon.