Boulder aims for UNICEF 'Child-Friendly City' status with new State of the Child Report

BOULDER, Colo. — For 16 years, the nonprofit Growing Up Boulder has championed youth civic engagement, ensuring the voices of young people are heard in local government discussions and city planning.

Last week, the organization unveiled its State of the Child Report, a comprehensive survey that evaluates the well-being of children and adolescents in Boulder. It offers a roadmap for achieving the city's "Child-Friendly City" designation by UNICEF.

In recent years, Boulder's youth's insights have been incorporated into several city projects. However, as Executive Director Mara Mintzer says, there is still much work to do to enhance equity throughout the community. The report, a first of its kind in Boulder, collected feedback from 1,400 youth and adults and input from 17 city departments and 48 community organizations.

"Kids are actually current citizens, not just future citizens," said Mintzer. "They are experiencing the city and all the programs and services we offer, and they have a right to help shape that."

The 75-page report represents a “situation analysis” to identify areas where children are thriving and improvements are needed. The findings reveal three main areas of concern: bullying, safety in public spaces, and the inclusion of youth voices in city decisions. Nearly 70% of the participants who provided feedback were from historically marginalized groups.

The Boulder City Council last week received the Youth Council’s action plan detailing the issues of greatest concern to youth. "I'd like to hear more voices from youth being heard and accepted by city council," said Lauralyn Alber, a youth council member and student at Boulder Country Day School.

Many young Boulder residents, like Alber, participated in the data collection for the State of the Child Report and will continue to help shape the city's growth and evolution.

City of Boulder/Growing Up Boulder

This summer, youth council members will refine their action plan further through ongoing city engagement, partnering with government departments to ensure that their proposals gain traction. Eventually, they will seek recognition from UNICEF to solidify Boulder’s status as a Child-Friendly City.

This initiative is especially timely; Boulder recently received $2 million from the sale of the Denver Broncos, with funds earmarked for youth activities, including the Child-Friendly City initiative.

As the youth refine their action plan, they emphasize that engagement with their community is a continuous process.

For Mintzer and the Growing Up Boulder team, UNICEF's recognition is not merely a title but part of an ongoing effort to shape a more equitable and nurturing urban environment for all children. "When my daughter was a year old, I wanted to make this a better place, a better community for her to grow up in," Mintzer said.

As Boulder moves forward, it remains clear that the city government and its young residents share a common goal: to create a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment for all children.