Bomb squad on scene at south Boulder structure fire after crews find 'suspicious package'

Bomb squad and hazmat teams were on scene at the site of a structure fire in south Boulder after crews found a "suspicious package" during firefighting operations Wednesday evening, according to a post from Boulder Fire-Rescue.

Boulder Fire-Rescue first posted about the fire in the block of 800 West Moorhead Circle around 7 p.m., and said around 8:30 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished, but that crews were staying on scene and the building remained fully evacuated due to the package.

"There are no additional evacuation orders at this time," officials said in the post.

Boulder Fire-Rescue spokesperson Jamie Barker said she did not yet have information on the extent of damage to the building or whether anyone was injured.

Boulder Police were also remaining at the site of the incident, the post said.

Officials said to avoid the area as crews continued to work.

This is a developing story that may be updated.