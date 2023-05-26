'BOLDERBoulder Bugler' Stewart Boone passes away at 98 years old

When thousands gather for the BOLDERBoulder Memorial Day Tribute at Folsom Field on Monday, they may notice someone missing.

Stewart Boone passed away at his home in Kansas on May 10 at the age of 98. Many in Colorado knew him as the BOLDERBoulder bugler. Since 2010, he regularly played the national anthem on his trumpet during the post-race ceremony.

BOLDERBoulder co-founder Steve Bosley said the event won’t be the same without Stewart Boone.

“I’ve got many memories but one of my absolute favorites, he started and in 10 seconds, 40,000 people were singing along,” Bosley said.

Boone began playing the trumpet at the age of 9 and music was a big part of his whole life. But like so many in his generation, life was interrupted, and in 1944, Boone found himself fighting in Belgium with the U.S. Army’s 99th Infantry Division.

Dr. Jeffrey Boone of Centennial described his father’s heroic actions during the famous Battle of the Bulge, which earned his father the bronze star.

“They timed the tanks and in between the tanks, one of them would run across the road, and he would cover guys. That’s how they turned him in for the medal,” Dr. Boone said.

Decades later, as the country began to lose World War II veterans, Boone played taps at hundreds of military funerals.

Bosley brought him to the BOLDERBoulder in 2009, first as an honoree. But he quickly became a regular at the post-race ceremony playing the national anthem on his trumpet. In 2019, organizers recorded him playing the song. Bosley said that recording will play at this year’s ceremony.

“He’ll be with us another year. Well, he’ll always be with us in spirit, but the recording is priceless,” Bosley said.

You can watch the BOLDERBoulder Memorial Day Tribute, hosted by Mike Nelson on Monday, May 29 at noon.