Body recovered from Skaguay Reservoir in Teller County amid search for missing fisherman

VICTOR, Colo. — A body was recovered from the Skaguay Reservoir in Teller County Tuesday amid a search for a missing fisherman.

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the Fremont County Sheriff's Office was notified of a missing 76-year-old Cañon City man on Saturday, May 25. The man was last seen on May 23 and was believed to have gone fishing, CPW said. The agency was called out to help in the search after the man's vehicle and boat trailer were found at Skaguay.

The Skaguay Reservoir State Wildlife Area is located roughly five miles southeast of Victor and spans 715 acres. The reservoir itself spans 114 acres.

CPW said a boat and life jacket were found drifting in the water but did not locate the missing man. The water at the time was 52 degrees, according to the agency.

The Marine Evidence Recovery Team (MERT) was called in to help with the search. Divers searched the water for nearly two weeks before suspending efforts, citing heavy vegetation that obscured Sonar imaging, according to CPW.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Teller County Sheriff's Office was notified of a body that was found in the reservoir. CPW did not confirm if the body belonged to the missing fisherman and said the coroner will announce the person's identity at a later time.

“CPW offers its condolences to the family and friends of this victim,” said Sean Shepherd, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the wildlife area, in a statement. “We are glad our team was able to assist our partner agencies in Fremont and Teller counties and hopefully bring some peace of mind to the victim’s family.”