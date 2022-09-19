Body recovered from Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — The keyhole route to the summit of Longs Peak was closed on Saturday evening and Sunday as authorities recovered the body of a person who had died on the mountain.

The keyhole route up Longs Peak — the standard route — was closed between the keyhole and the summit during the operation, which began in the late afternoon Saturday and lasted through Sunday, according to a spokesperson with RMNP. A man had died above a part of the route called "the ledges," named after a series of narrow spots after the keyhole.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 The keyhole route up Longs Peak

The spokesperson said the recovery operation was completed around 5 p.m. Sunday and the keyhole route had reopened.

Officials will release more information on the recovery efforts and investigation on Monday.