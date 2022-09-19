Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Body recovered from Longs Peak in Rocky Mountain National Park

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
keyhole route on longs peak.jpg
Posted at 6:34 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 08:34:19-04

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — The keyhole route to the summit of Longs Peak was closed on Saturday evening and Sunday as authorities recovered the body of a person who had died on the mountain.

The keyhole route up Longs Peak — the standard route — was closed between the keyhole and the summit during the operation, which began in the late afternoon Saturday and lasted through Sunday, according to a spokesperson with RMNP. A man had died above a part of the route called "the ledges," named after a series of narrow spots after the keyhole.

keyhole route on longs peak.jpg
The keyhole route up Longs Peak

The spokesperson said the recovery operation was completed around 5 p.m. Sunday and the keyhole route had reopened.

Officials will release more information on the recovery efforts and investigation on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MNF-919.png

Broncos

Monday Night Football tonight on Denver7: Vikings at Eagles