Body recovered after fatal paddleboarding incident at Eleven Mile State Park

PARK COUNTY, Colo. — The body of a missing paddleboarder at Eleven Mile State Park was recovered from the water late Friday evening after a sudden windstorm blew the man into the reservoir earlier in the day.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said three people and a dog were paddleboarding on the water around 1 p.m. when a strong gust of wind tossed the group into Eleven Mile Canyon Reservoir in Park County.

One person swam to shore wearing a life jacket. A second, also wearing a life jacket, was rescued by park rangers, CPW said in a news release.

The third person, not wearing a life jacket, was recovered just before midnight after an 11-hour search by CPW's Marine Evidence Recovery Team.

The dog was also recovered.

The Park County Coroner will release the victim’s identity.

CPW urges all water recreationists to wear life jackets and monitor weather forecasts.