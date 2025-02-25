Watch Now
Body pulled from Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon

While few details are currently available, Denver7 is working to learn more.
Body recovery Feb 25c 2025_South Metro Fire Rescue
Posted
and last updated

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A body was pulled from the Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon and a death investigation is going.

Ginger Delgado, public information officer with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, confirmed a human body was found in the reservoir on Tuesday, and sheriff's office deputies — along with Cherry Creek State Park rangers and South Metro Fire Rescue dive team members — responded to the scene.

Body recovery Feb 25c 2025_South Metro Fire Rescue

The authorities were working near the dam.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Denver7 is working to learn more.

