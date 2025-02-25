Body pulled from Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A body was pulled from the Cherry Creek Reservoir on Tuesday afternoon and a death investigation is going.
Ginger Delgado, public information officer with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, confirmed a human body was found in the reservoir on Tuesday, and sheriff's office deputies — along with Cherry Creek State Park rangers and South Metro Fire Rescue dive team members — responded to the scene.
The authorities were working near the dam.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Denver7 is working to learn more.
