Body of missing paddleboarder recovered from Rampart Reservoir in El Paso County

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Crews recovered the body of a missing paddleboarder from the water in Rampart Reservoir early Sunday morning after an hours-long search that included a helicopter and submersible equipment.

The paddleboarder went missing during a wind event Saturday afternoon. Witnesses reported seeing a man fall into the reservoir and disappear, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.

The release read that a dog on the paddleboard managed to initially stay on the board before eventually swimming to shore in the 62-degree water.

Using sonar, crews onboard a CPW boat located the victim in water about 67 feet deep around 1 a.m. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will formally identify the victim at a later time.

Rampart is a 500-acre reservoir owned by Colorado Springs Utilities. It is located on the U.S. Forest Service’s Pike National Forest about 5 miles east of Woodland Park in far western El Paso County.

