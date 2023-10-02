Body of missing paddleboarder at Chatfield State Park recovered

LITTLETON, Colo. — A man died at Chatfield State Park after he went missing on the water while out on a paddleboard on Sunday.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) posted on Twitter that it had responded to Chatfield State Park along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) after receiving a report of a missing person in the water.

At 4:30 p.m., SMFR said its crews were transitioning command to CPW to continue the recovery operations.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | October 2, 8am

CPW confirmed that an adult on a paddleboard was the person missing. His body was recovered from the reservoir just before 9:30 p.m. He has not been identified.

No other details were immediately available.