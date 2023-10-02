Watch Now
Body of missing paddleboarder at Chatfield State Park recovered

South Metro Fire Rescue
South Metro Fire Rescue crews search for a missing person in the water on Oct. 1 at Chatfield State Park.
Posted at 11:00 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 13:00:43-04

LITTLETON, Colo. — A man died at Chatfield State Park after he went missing on the water while out on a paddleboard on Sunday.

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) posted on Twitter that it had responded to Chatfield State Park along with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) after receiving a report of a missing person in the water.

At 4:30 p.m., SMFR said its crews were transitioning command to CPW to continue the recovery operations.

CPW confirmed that an adult on a paddleboard was the person missing. His body was recovered from the reservoir just before 9:30 p.m. He has not been identified.

No other details were immediately available.

