Body of missing hiker found near Middle St. Vrain Trailhead north of Nederland

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Boulder County search and rescue crews discovered the body of a missing hiker near the Middle St. Vrain Trailhead north of Nederland Saturday afternoon.

Family members of the 67-year-old man reported him missing Thursday after he failed to return home from a hiking, climbing, and camping outing in the area where his body was found.

The missing man’s vehicle was located in the parking lot at the Middle St. Vrain Trailhead, prompting the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services to initiate a search.

Search teams locate the missing man in a scree field near the trailhead at approximately 1 p.m. Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said his death does not appear to be suspicious.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the identification of the climber, as well as the cause and manner of his death.